Walleye Capital LLC Invests $668,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 256,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 991.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 241,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 219,703 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $886.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.41. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.