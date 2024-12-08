Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

