Sprinklr’s (CXM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 309,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

