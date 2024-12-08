Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CXM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.7% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

