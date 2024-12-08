Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $485,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.