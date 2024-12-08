FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,544,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,671,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

FuboTV Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,847.75. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

