Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 9808676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,133.06. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161 in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

