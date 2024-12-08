Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 263.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,188 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

