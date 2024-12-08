Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $620,000 Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $29,288,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

SGRY opened at $21.89 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

