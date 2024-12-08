Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CorVel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL stock opened at $352.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.06. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $218.29 and a 12-month high of $381.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

