Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $515,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $62,738,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,965,000 after buying an additional 471,699 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 126.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 348,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 74.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,160,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,490.54. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $641,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $43.28 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.