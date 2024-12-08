MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,013 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,948,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

