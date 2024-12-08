Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

