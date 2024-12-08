Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

PBR stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5338 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

