Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 10.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAG stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

