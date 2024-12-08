MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 176.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $94,918.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,346.86. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,765.28. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,348 shares of company stock worth $501,449 over the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Our Latest Report on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Up 4.3 %

BLND stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.