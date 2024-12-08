Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

BEAM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

