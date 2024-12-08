MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 49.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,824,000 after buying an additional 137,292 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $976.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

