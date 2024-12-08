Barclays Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $410.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.64. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

