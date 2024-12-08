MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 19,810 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $86,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $16.63 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 415.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

