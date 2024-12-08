American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -623.88 and a beta of 2.21. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.