MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,314,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,606,257.90. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 22.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,703 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 1.1 %

Argan stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $165.33.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.