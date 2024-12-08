Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $114,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUR opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This trade represents a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

