Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 46.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 196.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEP opened at $7.69 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Korea Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.