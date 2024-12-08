Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $510.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $435.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.64. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.