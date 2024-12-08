MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,836 Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,049,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

