Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $35.18 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

