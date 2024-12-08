Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

