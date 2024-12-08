Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FND opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

