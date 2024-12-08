Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $21.38 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.