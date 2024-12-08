Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 635 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 70.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3,627.0% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 71.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $384.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $395.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.