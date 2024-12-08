Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after buying an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

