Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.