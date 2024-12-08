Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 322,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 685,462 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

