BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,386 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,665,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 377.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

