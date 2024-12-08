BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,446 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

