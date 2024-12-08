Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

