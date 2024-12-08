BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Novavax worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after buying an additional 1,544,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $14,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Novavax by 940.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novavax by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 517,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,592,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

