BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SLM were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 358.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SLM by 110.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

