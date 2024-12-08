BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,157,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,010.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

