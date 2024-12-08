Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,161,579,000 after purchasing an additional 464,938 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

