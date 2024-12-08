Penobscot Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

