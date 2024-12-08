Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $58.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

