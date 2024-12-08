VF (NYSE:VFC) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 527,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,008,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

VF Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.81%.

Institutional Trading of VF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of VF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after buying an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of VF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 677,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 673,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

