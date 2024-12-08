NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

