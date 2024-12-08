Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $244.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

