Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

