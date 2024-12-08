Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.25% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 71,547 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Borck acquired 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,952.57. This trade represents a 14.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

