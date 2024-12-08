Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $21.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CLSA began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

