Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

ROL opened at $49.42 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

